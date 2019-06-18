—Submitted Photos

Nicholls Reading Council shows appreciation

Tue, 06/18/2019 - 10:45am

Nicholls Reading Council recently presented a certificate of appreciation to Julia B. Maitland School and Walmart Neighborhood Market for continued support of the Council’s Young Authors Contest. Walmart also provides gift cards for participating teachers. Top photo from left are Natalie Duval, NRC treasurer; Alicea Franklin, honor student and multi-category Young Authors winner; and Maitland Principal Tonia Verrette. Bottom photo from left are Walmart Assistant Manager Jillian Carter and NRC Young Authors committee member Veronica Governale.

