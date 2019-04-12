Nicholls Reading Council learns yoga

Nicholls Reading Council partnered with Christine Spiese, a RYT200 certified yoga instructor, to offer an “Emotional Intelligence” professional growth opportunity at Maitland Elementary. Attendees learned about various yoga practices. Educators and members left with the knowledge of how to incorporate yoga into their personal lives and ways to implement yoga strategies into classrooms to better support students’ social-emotional health. In the top photo, from left, are Spiese, Christy Deshotel, Niki Fryou, Council Treasurer Susan Tregle, Council President Ronica LaPoint and Ann Ceriese. Bottom photo is Spiese with Ceriese and Fryou.