Article Image Alt Text

Louisiana Lions Camp hopeful

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 2:48pm

At this time, Raymond E. Cecil III, executive director of Louisiana Lions Camp in Anacoco, hopes to have an abbreviated camp for special needs children.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the camp will proceed if the Lions are confident that campers and staff will be safe. A definitive decision is due in mid-May.
For now, the camp will be four, one-week sessions as follows:
—July 5-11 and July 12-18, mentally challenged youth age 8-19.
—July 19-25 and July 26-Aug. 1, physically challenged youth age 7-19.
Local campers are sponsored by Morgan City Lions Club.
Information is also available at the camp’s website lionscamp.org.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020