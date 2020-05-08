Louisiana Lions Camp hopeful
At this time, Raymond E. Cecil III, executive director of Louisiana Lions Camp in Anacoco, hopes to have an abbreviated camp for special needs children.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the camp will proceed if the Lions are confident that campers and staff will be safe. A definitive decision is due in mid-May.
For now, the camp will be four, one-week sessions as follows:
—July 5-11 and July 12-18, mentally challenged youth age 8-19.
—July 19-25 and July 26-Aug. 1, physically challenged youth age 7-19.
Local campers are sponsored by Morgan City Lions Club.
Information is also available at the camp’s website lionscamp.org.