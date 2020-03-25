Louisiana Lions Camp applications available for special needs youth

Applications for a summer vacation full of fun for special needs youth in the Tri-City area are now being accepted by members of the Morgan City Lions Club.

"We are preparing for summer camp as usual, and at the same time, aware that the summer sessions may be altered or cancelled," said Ray Cecil III, Louisiana Lions League executive director. "We believe that as we get into later April, that circumstances will help with the decision process."

The Louisiana Lions Camp is located north of Leesville in Anacoco and will open May 31.

There will be a one-week session for youth with pulmonary disorders, two one-week sessions for youth with mild mental challenges, two one-week sessions for youth with diabetes, two one-week sessions for visual, hearing and orthopedically impaired youth, and a one-week session for youth with hematology/oncology disorders.

There is no cost to the parents for the campers’ stay. All requests for summer camp are handled locally by Lions, and each applicant requires Lion sponsorship.

Session one (May 31-June 6): A one-week session for children with pulmonary disorders ages 5-15.

Session two (June 14-20) and three (June 21-27): One-week sessions for mentally challenged children ages 8-19.

Mentally challenged children must have an age level of at least 5 years without behavior disorder and/or any non-qualifying disability.

Session four (June 28-July 4) and five (July 5-11): One-week sessions for physically challenged children ages 7-19.

Session six (July 12-18) for ages 6-11 and seven (July 19-25) for ages 11-14: One-week camping sessions for youth with diabetes.

Session eight (July 26-Aug. 1): a one-week session for youth with hematology/oncology disorders ages 6-14.

All campers are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis, if the application is complete when received.

For more information about the camp, contact Dianne Baillargeon, with the Morgan City Lions Club, at 985-399-6068. Information is also available at the camp’s website lionscamp.org.