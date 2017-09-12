Louisiana Book Festival seeks Oct. 28 volunteers

BATON ROUGE — The 2017 Louisiana Book Festival is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to join in the celebration and experience the festival from within, according to a news release from the Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. The Louisiana Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. This nationally recognized literary event is free and will take place in the Louisiana State Capitol, State Library of Louisiana, Capitol Park Museum, and tents on neighboring streets.

Volunteers are needed in a variety of capacities, including welcoming presenters, escorting authors, monitoring rooms in the State Capitol, manning festival information booths, and more. Those interested in volunteering can find more information about the Festival’s volunteer opportunities by visiting www.louisianabookfestival.org/volunteer.html and can sign up using a simple on-line form, found online at www.louisianabookfestival.org/volunteer_IWantTo Volunteer2017.html.

“Volunteers are essential to the Book Festival,” said Nungesser. “Without these generous individuals, the State Library staff would be overwhelmed year after year because of the response the festival always receives. I am grateful for the giving spirit of Louisianans.”

Coordinators advise signing up early for the best chance of being placed in one’s first choice volunteer position. Coordinators will accommodate groups of friends and family that wish to volunteer together.

“The Louisiana Book Festival’s glowing national reputation is due in no small part to the passion, commitment, and generosity of the many dedicated volunteers needed to put on an event of this magnitude,” said Rebecca Hamilton, State Librarian of Louisiana.

Festival volunteers who register by Oct. 6th will receive a free 2017 Louisiana Book Fest T-shirt.

The 2017 Louisiana Book Festival will feature more than 250 authors and panelists discussing their books and more than 100 programs, including the Young Readers Pavilion, where children and parents will enjoy storytelling and performances; Teen Headquarters, featuring New York Times bestselling and award winning young adult authors; and a wide variety of book-related activities, exhibitors, and performances.

For inquiries call Alise Wascom at 225-342-4996 or email lbfvolunteer@state.lib.la.us.