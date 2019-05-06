La. Seafood Cook-Off unveils chefs

BATON ROUGE — Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board announced the selection of chefs from across Louisiana for the 12th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

This year’s competition will be held June 18 at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette. LASCO is once again partnering with EatLafayette which hosts dozens of local restaurants inside the Cajundome Center alongside LASCO’s live cooking competition.

Chef Ryan Trahan of Blue Dog Café was awarded “King of Louisiana Seafood” in 2018 before vying for and winning “King of American Seafood” at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off held in New Orleans last August.

“In Louisiana, good food is just part of what connects us to our diverse heritage and seafood is a big part of that,” said Nungesser. “From recipes passed down through generations to the culinary creations of our state’s chefs, seafood has created a culinary identity for Louisiana unlike any other state.”

Due to the number of outstanding chefs applying each year to compete for the crown of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood, the number of competitors was increased for 2019. Instead of 12 chefs participating, 14 chefs will face off against each other for the title.

This year’s competing chefs are:

—Justin Componation; Parish Restaurant & Bar; Monroe.

—Jeremy Conner; Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant; Lafayette.

—Wayne Cooper; The Panini Bistro; Hammond.

—Willie Gaspard; Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel; Charenton.

—Devan Giddix; Dickie Brennan’s Bourbon House; New Orleans.

—Marc Krampe; Social Southern Table & Bar; Lafayette.

—Johnnie Landry; The Little Big Cup; Arnaudville.

—Brody Leblanc; Borgne; New Orleans.

—Larry Manheimer; Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse; Lake Charles.

—Jerry Mixon; Café Amelie; New Orleans.

—Chris Motto; Mansurs on the Boulevard; Baton Rouge.

—Nathan Richard; Cavan Restaurant & Bar; New Orleans.

—Quintin Scrantz; Prejean’s Restaurant; Lafayette.

—Amy Sins; Langlois; New Orleans.

The event features the best of both worlds: Taste of EatLafayette restaurants and a world-class cooking competition. This is the 15th year for EatLafayette and the 12th year for Louisiana’s premier cooking competition, which is presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board in partnership with the Louisiana Restaurant Association.

“We are delighted the Lt. Governor and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are staging the Cook-off in Lafayette again this year,” said Ben Berthelot, President & CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. “The last few years it has helped take our popular Taste of EatLafayette event to another level, while providing great exposure for our area, our chefs, restaurants, the Cook-off and EatLafayette.

“It is exciting to see this partnership and event continue this year. The last two winning chefs have also been from our area, which further validates holding the event in the heart of Cajun and Creole Country with our exceptional food scene. “

The winner of LASCO will represent Louisiana at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on August 3 at the Ernest M. Morial Convention Center.

For more information and to purchase ticketS to the 2019 Louisiana Seafood Cook-off and the Taste of EatLafayette when they go on sale, visit online at www.louisianaseafood.com/louisiana-seafood-cook-tickets or www.lafayettetravel.com/eatlafayette/events/. One ticket will get a patron into both events.