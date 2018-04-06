La. poets to gather in B.R. for National Poetry Month event April 11

BATON ROUGE — In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Louisiana Center for the Book announces the eighth annual Just Listen to Yourself: The Louisiana Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets program. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch.

Jack Bedell, Louisiana Poet Laureate, will host the event from noon to 1:30 p.m. on April 11 in the Seminar Center of the State Library, 701 N. 4th St., Baton Rouge.

Bedell has invited 10 poets from across the state to participate in readings of their work. Participating poets include Malaika Favorite, Amy Fleury, Ashley Havird, David Havird, Leigh Camacho Rourks, Mona Lisa Saloy, John Warner Smith, and Andy Young, as well as previous Louisiana poet laureates Darrell Bourque and Julie Kane.

“Louisiana is rich in literary talent and Poet Laureate Jack Bedell has assembled a diverse and accomplished cohort of Louisiana poets for this much loved yearly event,” said Rebecca Hamilton, state librarian. “Whether you’re a long time poetry reader, or curious about exploring more in the genre, this program is sure to entertain and inspire.”

“Poetry is an important part of Louisiana history,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “I know Jack and Rebecca will host another great event to highlight all the talent we have here.”

“I’m very proud to be a part of this year’s Just Listen to Yourself program,” said Bedell. “The line-up of readers features poets from all four corners of our state, and I couldn’t be more excited to share the stage with these talented artists. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate National Poetry Month than listening to poems by these powerful, necessary Louisiana writers.”

