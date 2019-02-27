Galatea charter members toast to 50 years

Toasting to 50 years of Galatea are charter members of the Krewe. Joining them are the Captain, standing left (traditionally unnamed), and former captain Linda Arceneaux, standing right. Charter members gathered included, seated from left, Geri Bourgeois, Beverly Hamer, Rosemarie Vining and Marina Lee. Standing continuing from left are Ellen Ruiz, Carolyn Fondren, Mary Catherine Gray, Sandy Huddleston, Honorine Abel, Katherine Distefano, Dez Kapp and Clair Cheramie.