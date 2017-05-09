—Submitted Photo

Fourth- and fifth-grade Young Authors winners announced

Tue, 05/09/2017 - 9:36am StMaryNow.com

Nicholls Reading Council sponsored the Louisiana Reading Association’s Young Authors Contest recently. Winning entries for fourth and fifth grade are Olivia Diez, Jude Hebert, Nyla Gaudet, Izabella Hatch, Reagan Breaux, Salleia Stephens, Rylee Chaisson, La’Nariyah Bennett, Darla Mabile, Ann Marie Guagliardo, Bill Cao, Megan Myers, Armando Zavala and Mia Young. Teachers supporting the authors were Jackie Wilson, Ronica LaPoint, Alison DeLatte, Bridget Mabile, Melinda Thomas, Sarah Elrhanjaoui and Susan Tregle. Schools the winners represent are Aucoin, Bayou Vista and Julia B. Maitland elementary school. M C. Bank donated trophies to winners and Target donated certificates and gift bags. Teachers were recognized and given a gift certificate donated by the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Morgan City.

