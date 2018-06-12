Eues named Father’s Day King at AARP meeting

St. Mary AARP crowned Butch Eues its Father’s Day King following a random drawing during its June 4 meeting. Eues, of Stephensville, received his bounty from AARP board members Ann Lombardo, Alicia Robicheaux and President Faye Smith. He was presented a boutonniere from Town & Country Florist and a check for $25.

Prior to the meeting at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City, members were entertained with dance music at 4 p.m. followed by bingo.

The meeting and meal co-sponsors for June were Gweneh Vilo, a United Healthcare licensed independent agent; and Advance Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation in Morgan City. Attendees were served a meal of chicken stew, rice, green beans and salad. The meal was prepared by the cooking team of Lonnie LaBouve, Kathy LaBouve, Lance Devillier and Rhonda Daniels.

Vilo spoke to the membership about the health insurance services available from her business. Chet Stern-fels, owner of Advance Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, addressed the membership about the changes that have been made regarding the methods of obtaining physical therapy treatment. He also explained the benefits of physical therapy and the various evaluation services and procedures offered by his business.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP meeting will be held July 2.