Court Massabielle celebrates 88 years

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle 1134, recently celebrated its 88th anniversary at a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City. Court Massabielle was founded in 1929 under the Rev. Andrew Souby. The mission statement of Catholic Daughters exemplifies its purpose: “Catholic Daughters of the Americas strives to embrace the principle of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality, and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.” The motto of Catholic Daughters is “Unity and Charity.” On hand for the Mass were, front row from left, Ellen LaHoste, Treasurer Sundra Deshotel, Regent Veronica Governale, Evie Bertaut and Marguerite Landry. Back row from left are Nathalie Weber, Betty Rulf, Financial Secretary Betsy Grizzaffi, Jo Ann Blanchard, Judy Blanco, Elsie Medine and Mary Siracusa.