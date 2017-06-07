—Submitted Photo

Bayou Vista Garden Club donates books

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:06am StMaryNow.com

Bayou Vista Garden Club donated two books to the Bayou Vista Branch Library. “Learn and Play in the Garden,” by Meg Herd and “Petit Pierre and the Floating Pond,” written by Johnette Downing and illustrated by Heather Stanley were presented to Librarian Genevia Alcina. From left are Bayou Vista Garden Club’s Donna Richard and President Donna Bucci, Alcina, and club members Carol Schaub, Janice Verret, Jo Ann Ryan and Jean Chauvin.

