Arbor Day activities set for Jan. 18 moved to Jan. 25

BATON ROUGE — The 11th annual Arbor Day at Burden in the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens was set Jan. 18 but has moved to Jan. 25 due to soggy conditions.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Barton Arboretum and will offer visitors the opportunity to plant a native tree sapling to continue reforesting Burden Woods, which was damaged by Hurricane Gustav in 2008. People who plant trees will be provided GPS locations so they can return and see their trees grow.

Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, children’s activities featuring harnessed tree-climbing, hayrides and more.

In addition, children between the ages of 3 and 8 are invited to enjoy a book reading during StoryTime in the Garden. Supported in part by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the program will begin at 9 a.m. with tree-themed readings and activities starting every 30 minutes, with the last reading at 11:30.

All children participating in the program must be accompanied by an adult.

Arbor Day at Burden is presented by the LSU AgCenter.

Admission is free, and concessions will be available.