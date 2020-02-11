AARP bids farewell to Mardi Gras royalty

Making a farewell appearance as St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras XXXI King and Queen were Harry “Put” and Lillian Rebardie during the organization’s Feb. 3 meeting. The monthly event is held at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center in Morgan City.

Master of ceremony for the evening was District 4 St. Mary Parish Councilman Steve Domangue. The royal couple thanked everyone who supported them over the reign. Joining them for a dance were members of their 2019 court, Lynette Berthelot, Carolyn Giandelone, Ronnie Ledet, AnnEtta Lombardo, Winston Morgan, Carl Thornton, Gwen Trahan and Betty Vicknair.

The February meeting’s meal was sponsored by Twin City Funeral Home. Members were served chili with crackers, king cake and a beverage.

Member birthdays and anniversaries for February were also recognized. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

The St. Mary AARP membership campaign continues. Anyone interested in joining may visit the AARP office at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center on Chennault Street on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The next St. Mary AARP meeting and meal will be held on March 2.