Patterson High basketball court dedicated to staples

The gym floor at Patterson High School officially was named Carey Mac Staples Court during a ceremony Saturday morning at the school. Staples coached the school's boys basketball team for 15 years, much of his time at the Patterson Junior High School, which served as the school's high school at the time, as well as multiple years at the current Patterson High School. During a seven-year stretch from 1974 to 1980, he led the

Lumberjacks to two quarterfinal appearances, two semifinal contests and one state runner-up in 1977. He passed away in 2017. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)