Patterson and Central Catholic High schools each finished undefeated in varsity and junior varsity action at Morgan City High School's volleyball jamboree Thursday. Patterson defeated Franklin, Einstein Charter and West St. Mary, while Central Catholic topped Morgan City, Highland Baptist and Berwick. In the top photo, Patterson's Briyanna Butler hits a ball while teammates look on. In the photo above, Central Catholic's Brooke Lipari plays defense. Central Catholic will open its regular season at home Wednesday against Vandebilt Catholic, while Patterson will begin its season Thursday in Franklin's tournament. (The Daily Review/Photos by Mico Aloisio)

Patterson, CCHS finish undefeated at MCHS Jamboree

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:39am

