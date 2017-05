Morgan City High School's Morrquise Charles connects on a pitch during district play against Vandebilt Catholic. No. 25 Morgan City fell on the road in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs to No. 8 Neville, 12-2, in five innings Tuesday. Morgan City concludes its season with a 14-20 mark. Charles had an RBI in the loss. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)