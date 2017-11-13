Morgan City's Scottie Metrejan signs with UAM

Morgan City High School softball standout Scottie Metrejean signed with the University of Arkansas Monticello Wednesday during a ceremony at the school. Seated from left are Bobbie Jo Scully, mother; Metrejean; and Scott Metrejean, father. Standing from left are Greg Eschette, head coach of XLR softball; Tamara Keller, Morgan City High School head softball coach; and Joseph Hebert, Morgan City High School assistant softball coach. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)