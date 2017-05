Morgan City High School, Class 4A's No. 3 seed will meet No. 11 seed West Ouachita in the Class 4A quarterfinals Friday at noon at Frasch Park in Sulphur. Morgan City is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 2004, while West Ouachita is making its 11th straight state tournament appearance. Above is action from the Morgan City regional round win against Assumption. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)