Morgan City High School's 4x400-meter relay surges to fourth-place finish

Morgan City High School's Jared Hawkins, left, takes the baton from teammate Devonta Grogan during Saturday's Class 4A 4x400-meter relay competiton at the state meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Morgan City came into the event seeded ninth but finished fourth with a time of 3:26.35, setting a new season record. The team's previous personal record was set two weeks ago at the District 7-4A meet with a time of 3:31. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)