Morgan City High School's Josh Lorenzo hits a pitch during earlier season District 7-4A action against Ellender in Morgan City. The Tigers, the No. 25 seed, will be looking to pull an upset Tuesday when it travels to face No. 8 seed Neville High School in Monroe in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. first pitch is set for 5 p.m. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Mico Aloisio)