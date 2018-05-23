Morgan City High School's Tywaun Walker recently signed with Northern New Mexico College in Espanola, New Mexico. Seated, from left, are Ke'Sean Francois, Walker, Delia Walker (mother) and Maurice Chatman (father). Standing, are Denvota Grogan, Tyland Boatman, Morgan City High boys basketball coach Terrence McCutcheon, Kerwin Francois, Jared Singleton and Deondre Grogan. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Morgan City High School)
MCHS' Walker signs with Northern New Mexico College
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 10:43am Geoffrey Stoute