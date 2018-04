Morgan City High School's Gracie Verrett is congratulated at home plate after hitting a home run in the second inning of the Lady Tigers' 15-0 victory in three innings against Edna Karr Tuesday. Morgan City, Class 4A's top seed, will host No. 16 Franklinton Friday at 6 p.m. in second-round action. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)