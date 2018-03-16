Hirschmann tosses 3-hitter in MCHS rout

Morgan City High School's Gage Hirschmann pitches during the Morgan City High School baseball jamboree last month. Hirschmann tossed a two-hitter in Morgan City's 12-0 victory against South Plaquemines in five innings Thursday in Lutcher's tournament. Morgan City will continue tournament play this weekend with games against St. Amant and Lakeshore.Morgan City High School's Gage Hirschmann pitches during the Morgan City High School baseball jamboree last month. Hirschmann tossed a two-hitter in Morgan City's 12-0 victory against South Plaquemines in five innings Thursday in Lutcher's tournament. Morgan City will continue tournament play this weekend with games against St. Amant and Lakeshore. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)