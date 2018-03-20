The Morgan City High School boys bowling team finished its regular season with a 12-0 mark and won the District 3 championship in the Houma/Lafourche/Morgan City region this year. The squad will begin regional play Wednesday at Creole Lanes in Houma as the Tri-City area's highest ranked team in the regional in boys or girls as the top-ranked boys squad. Team members are, kneeling from left, Zach Aucoin, Zachary Stewart and Jonathan Spinella. Standing, are Ryan Armond, Devin Mayon, Devin Hidalgo and coach David Spinella. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of the Morgan City U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association)

High school bowling regional begins Wednesday in Houma

Tue, 03/20/2018 - 6:09pm Geoffrey Stoute

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018