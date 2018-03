Central Catholic's Bryce Grizzaffi attempts a bunt during Berwick's Panther Classic earlier this season. Grizzaffi tossed his second no-hitter in a week in Tuesday's 12-0 victory against St. James in five innings in Amelia. He also had a no-hitter in the Eagles' run-rule victory against Ellender on March 6. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)