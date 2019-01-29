Five Eagles earn LFCA Class 1A All-State honors

Central Catholic High School had five members of its football team earn Louisiana Football Coaches Association All-State honors.

Senior DeDe Gant led the way as a first-team defensive back. Meanwhile, juniors Michael-Anthony Hill, Davidyione Bias, Parker Nelson and Nathan Hebb each made the second team. Hill was an offensive lineman, Bias, a running back; Nelson, a defensive lineman; and Hebb, a linebacker.

Gant finished the season with 19 solo tackles, 10 assists, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

Hill, a 6-foot, 305-pound guard, had 87 pancake blocks in 11 games.

Bias finished the season with 1,158 yards on 222 attempts with 14 touchdowns. He averaged 5.21 yards per carry.

Nelson finished his season with 47 solo tackles, 19 assists, 27 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

Hebb had 53 solo tackles, 47 assists, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and four fumble recovery.

Lafayette Christian’s Zachary Clement was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Haynesville’s Joseph Evans is the Defensive Most Valuable Player. Oak Grove’s Ryan Gregory is Coach of the Year.

Other members of District 7-1A, which Central Catholic competed in, that made the first team were: Vermilion Catholic senior tight end-wide receiver Ethan Lege, Lafayette Christian junior running back Logan Gabriel, Lafayette Christian senior quarterback Zachary Clement and Lafayette Christian senior linebacker Martin Lee III.

Other District 7-1A selections on the second team were Lafayette Christian junior tight end-wide receiver Errol Rogers Jr., Vermilion Catholic senior offensive lineman Grant David, Lafayette Christian senior offensive lineman Devin Charles, Lafayette Christian senior kicker Colin Lahaye, Vermilion Catholic senior defensive lineman Quintin Marshall, Lafayette Christian junior linebacker Princeton Malbrue and Lafayette Christian sophomore defensive back Sage Ryan.

Gueydan senior Griffin Guidry and Vermilion Catholic senior Nick Choate were honorable mention selections.