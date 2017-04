The Patterson High School Lumberjacks dropped a 2-0 decision to Erath in District 8-3A action at Patterson Tuesday. Above, from left, Patterson's Reid Perkins, Christian Soria and John Brooks converge for a fly ball that Brooks snared. Patterson will return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at home against North Vermilion. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)