CCHS wins its inaugural powerlifting meet

Braeden Arceneaux, left, an eight-grade student at Pine High School in Franklinton, placed second in the 114-pound class at Saturday's Central Catholic High School Invitational, presented by Thibodaux Regional Sports Medicine Center. Arceneaux is the son of former Morgan City High School powerlifter Jason Arceneaux, who is his son's personal trainer. With Arceneaux are the winner of the weight class, Berwick's Justin Arceneaux, center, and third-place finisher Tate Fontenot of Central Catholic. (Submitted Photo/Howard Castay)