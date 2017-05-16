CCHS' Samarick Paul wins long jump title

Central Catholic High School senior Samarick Paul won the Class 1A long jump title during Friday's Class 1A state meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Paul jumped a school record 22 feet, 6.25 inches. Above, he stands on the awards podium. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Central Catholic High School sophomore Sydney Williams finished second in the Class 1A shot put at LSU's Bernie Moore Track Stadium Friday with a throw of 37 feet, 2.5 inches. From left are third-place winner Kenshell Davis of Ascension Catholic, four-time state champion Ja'Cinda Carter of Merryville and Williams. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)