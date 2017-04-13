CCHS records 4-3 walk-off win against Hanson

Central Catholic High School's Emma Aucoin fields a hit in right field during the Lady Eagles' game against Hanson Memorial in Bayou Vista Tuesday. Central Catholic won the game after a walk-off hit by Brooke Lipari scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lady Eagles now will await their playoff seeding. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School's Madison Carline applies a tag while Patterson High School's Gabby Marcel slides safely into second base during Tuesday's District 8-3A contest in Berwick. Berwick defeated Patterson, 17-2. The Lady Panthers will conclude their regular season Wednesday at Central Lafourche, while Patterson will await its playoff seeding and opponent, which will be announced Thursday. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)