CCHS places fourth at state powerlifting competition

Central Catholic High School placed fourth in Division V competition at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Powerlifting State Championships earlier this month. Those placing in the top three of their weight class were, from left, Thomas Nini, third in the 132-pound class; Michael-Anthony Hill, second in the Superheavyweight

class; Grant Cheramie, second in the 275-pound class; and Caleb O'Con, second in the 114-pound class. (Submitted Photo/Courtesy of Coby Minton)