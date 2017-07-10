All four Tri-City area football teams competed in Central Catholic High School's annual 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday at the Central Catholic practice field. Central Catholic finished 4-0, while Berwick was 3-1, Patterson, 2-0-1 and Morgan City, 2-0. In the top photo, a Central Catholic defender intercepts a pass, while in the right photo, a Patterson receiver tries to catch a pass while Berwick defenders close in. (The Daily Review/Photos by Geoff Stoute)

A Morgan City quarterback throws a pass during Saturday's action against Franklin High. Morgan City won the contest, 18-17. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

A Berwick lineman works against a lineman from Central Catholic during Saturday's 7-on-7 action at Central Catholic. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

CCHS finishes 4-0 at its 7-on-7 tournament

Mon, 07/10/2017 - 12:09pm Geoffrey Stoute

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017