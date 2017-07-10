CCHS finishes 4-0 at its 7-on-7 tournament

All four Tri-City area football teams competed in Central Catholic High School's annual 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday at the Central Catholic practice field. Central Catholic finished 4-0, while Berwick was 3-1, Patterson, 2-0-1 and Morgan City, 2-0. In the top photo, a Central Catholic defender intercepts a pass, while in the right photo, a Patterson receiver tries to catch a pass while Berwick defenders close in. (The Daily Review/Photos by Geoff Stoute)