CCHS finishes 3-0 at MCHS volleyball jamboree

Central Catholic finished 3-0 at Morgan City High School's Volleyball Jamboree Thursday. The Lady Eagles will open the regular season at home Tuesday when they host Lutcher. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick High School finished 1-2 at the Morgan City High School Volleyball Jamboree Thursday. The Lady Panthers will open their season on the road Tuesday at Metairie Park Country Day. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
The Patterson High School Lumberjills finished 1-2 at the Morgan City High School Volleyball Jamboree Thursday. Patterson will open its regular season Wednesday at home against Abbeville. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)