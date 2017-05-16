Central Catholic High School's Hallie Autin signed with Baton Rouge Community College Monday to continue her softball career. Seated, from left, are Hayley Girard, friend; Lois Autin, mom; Joe Autin, dad; and Austin Autin, brother. Standing, from left, are her Central Catholic High School softball coaches during her high school career, assistant coaches Elton Navarro and Andre Landry, head coach Joe Russo and assistant coach Scott Estay. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)

CCHS' Autin to continue softball career at BRCC

Tue, 05/16/2017 - 9:21pm Geoffrey Stoute

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from St. Mary Now. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017