CCHS' Autin to continue softball career at BRCC

Central Catholic High School's Hallie Autin signed with Baton Rouge Community College Monday to continue her softball career. Seated, from left, are Hayley Girard, friend; Lois Autin, mom; Joe Autin, dad; and Austin Autin, brother. Standing, from left, are her Central Catholic High School softball coaches during her high school career, assistant coaches Elton Navarro and Andre Landry, head coach Joe Russo and assistant coach Scott Estay. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)