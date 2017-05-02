Berwick High School basketball player Tysin Meads signed with Millsaps College Tuesday at Berwick. Seated from left are David Griffin Sr., father; Meads; Melissa Brannon, mother; and D.J. Griffin Jr., brother. Standing, from left, are Berwick High School Boys Basketball Coach Sean Comeaux, Berwick High School Principal Buffy Fegenbush and Berwick High School Athletic Director Eric Holden. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)
Berwick's Tysin Meads signs with Millsaps College
Tue, 05/02/2017 - 12:39am Geoffrey Stoute