Berwick's Jones earns Co-Offensive MVP to lead area All-District 8-3A picks.

Berwick High School had five players selected to six different positions on the All-District 8-3A football first team, including the district’s Co-Offensive Most Valuable Player.

Berwick senior running back Josh Jones, along with Kaplan senior running back Drake Abshire, were shared the Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.

Berwick’s other first-team offensive selections were senior quarterback Mitchell Sanford, senior wide receiver Barrett Hover and senior lineman Matthew Legendre.

On the defensive side, the Panthers had two selections: senior linebacker Rustin Ratcliff and Hover, who also was chosen as a defensive back.

Patterson had one first-team selection, senior running back Dajon Richard.

Patterson had seven players selected to eight positons on the second team.

On offense, the Lumberjacks’ selections were wide receiver Kai Schexnayder, tight end Irvin Celestine, offensive lineman Javin Turner and Richard at return specialist.

On defense, lineman James Gash, linebacker Treylon Bennett, defensive back James Butler and Richard at punter were the Lumberjacks’ selections.

Berwick had six second-team selections, three on offense and three on defense. Berwick’s offensive selections were wide receiver Hunter Landry, offensive lineman Noah Alhayek and kicker Seth Canty, while the team’s defensive picks were lineman Cruz Crawford, linebacker Hayden Seneca and defensive back Ethan Nguyen.

The Panthers and Lumberjacks each had five honorable mention selections. Berwick’s picks were Seth Giroir, Tristan McGonagill, Tyler Thibodeaux, Hunter Seneca and Brett Williams, while Patterson’s selections were Austin Harden, AJ Robertson, Tron’yonte Clark, Elijah Williams and Jose Rivera.

Below are the all-district teams:

First-Team Offense:

—Quarterback: Mitchell Sanford, Berwick, Sr.

—Running Back: Josh Jones, Berwick, senior; Drab Abshire, Kaplan, senior; and Dajon Richard, Patterson, senior.

—Wide Receiver: Matt Domingues, Erath, senior; and Barrett Hover, Berwick, senior.

—Tight End: Andre Gaspard, Kaplan, junior.

—Offensive Linemen: Matthew Legendre, Berwick, senior; Jax Harrington, Erath, senior; Gabriel Campbell, Kaplan, senior; Michael Lotief, Kaplan, senior; and Eli Dubois, North Vermilion, senior.

—Return Specialist: Braylon Romero, Kaplan, senior.

—Kicker: Hunter Hulin, North Vermilion, senior.

—Athlete: Malik Criner, North Vermilion, senior.

Offensive MVP: Josh Jones, Berwick and Drake Abshire, Kaplan.

Coach of the Year: Stephen Lotief, Kaplan.

First-Team Defense:

—Defensive Line: DeAnte Wilson, Abbeville, senior; Jax Harrington, Erath, senior; Austin Hebert, Kaplan, senior; and Quintlan Cobb, Kaplan, senior.

—Linebacker: Christian Alveraz, Abbeville, junior; Rustin Ratcliff, Berwick, senior; Tucker Derise, Erath, senior; and Logan Roy, Kaplan, senior.

—Defensive Back: Braeden Williams, Abbeville, senior; Barrett Hover, Berwick, senior; Noah Leblanc, North Vermilion, junior; Lane Toups, Erath, junior; and Reed Renfrow, Kaplan.

—Punter: Darian Duhon, North Vermilion, junior.

Defensive MVP: Quintlan Cobb, Kaplan.

Second-Team Offense

—Quarterback: Luke LeBlanc, Erath.

—Running Back: Tavian Menard, Abbeville; Deion Williams, Abbeville; and Jax Thibodeaux, Erath.

—Wide Receiver: Hunter Landry, Berwick; Luke Frederick, Erath; and Kai Schexnayder, Patterson.

—Tight End: Irvin Celestine, Patterson.

—Offensive Linemen: Javin Turner, Patterson; Austen Hebert, Erath; Noah Alhayek, Berwick; Hayden Hebert, Kaplan; Anthony Dimarco, Kaplan; and Parker Bourque, Erath.

—Return Specialist: Dajon Richard, Patterson.

—Kicker: Seth Canty, Berwick.

—Athlete: Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion.

Second-Team Defense

—Defensive Line: Cruz Crawford, Berwick; Ashton Gaspard, Kaplan; Joel Pigron, North Vermilion; and James Gash, Patterson.

—Linebacker: Mark Rangas, North Vermilion; Treylon Bennett, Patterson; Hayden Seneca, Berwick; and Curtis Cormier, Erath.

—Defensive Back: Andre Toups, Erath; Ethan Nguyen, Berwick; James Butler, Patterson; Chad Celestine, Abbeville; and Nathan Sistrunk, Kaplan.

—Punter: Dajon Richard, Patterson.

Honorable Mention

—Abbeville: DJ Campbell, Marlon Coco, Jo’Ron Trahan, Kente Charles, Darian Harrison, Josiah Chambers, Kevin Linton and Keiran Shelvin.

—Berwick: Seth Giroir, Tristan McGonagill, Tyler Thibodeaux, Hunter Seneca and Brett Williams.

—Erath: Nicholas Nguyen, Gage Hebert, Brooks Thibodeaux, Jagger Hargrave and Johnathan Nguyen.

—Kaplan: Dawson Bourque, Willie Gaspard, Braydon Bass, Mason Frick, Tyler Stelly, Dillon Hargrave, Collin Schexnayder and Dane Wisendanger.

—North Vermilion: Justin Mayard, Zac Hebert, Kamerin Ardoin, Jace Miller, Micah Istre and Ethan Wiltz.

—Patterson: Austin Harden, AJ Robertson, Tron’yonte Clark, Elijah Williams and Jose Rivera.