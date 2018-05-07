Berwick wins series with Eunice, returns to 3A semis

Berwick High School defeated Eunice 2-0 in its Class 3A quarterfinal series in Berwick this weekend. The Panthers won game one, 12-2, in six innings Friday, while they clinched the series in game 2 with a 12-3 victory Saturday. With the series win, Berwick advances to its second-straight 3A semifinal at McMurry Park in Sulphur. The Panthers, Class 3A's No. 4 seed, will meet top-ranked Sterlington Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (The Daily Review/Mico Aloisio)