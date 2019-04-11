Berwick pounds Abbeville in doubleheader sweep

The Berwick Panthers cruised past Abbeville in a District 8-3A doubleheader at home Tuesday, defeating the Wildcats 23-0 in three innings in game one and 11-0 in five innings in the second game.

In game one, Berwick scored 11 runs in the top of the first, including three home runs. Mitchell Sanford had two home runs in the innings and Barrett Hover added a home run.

The Panthers added nine runs in the second inning and three in the third.

The Panthers had seven hits but used a combination of Abbeville errors, hit batters and walks to score runs.

Sanford led the Panthers’ offense with a 2-for-2 performance with two home runs and two RBIs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Shayne Berger, 2-for-3 with three RBIs; Hover, 1-for-1, a home run, three RBIs and two runs; Hunter Landry, 1-for-2, a double, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs; Zeph Delatte, 1-for-2, two RBIs; Chad LaGrange and Ethan Nguyen, an RBI and two runs; Brett Williams, an RBI and a run; and Hayden Seneca, Landon Harris, Bailey Thibodaux and Evan Thomas, each an RBI.

On the mound, Rustin Ratcliff, Dayton Clark and Hoffpauir combined to surrender just one hit as each pitched an inning. Ratcliff, who earned the win, surrendered one hit and fanned one, Clark fanned three and Hoffpauir struck out two.

In game two, Berwick scored five runs in the first, two in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.

The game was called after the top of the fifth due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Hoffpauir led Berwick with a 2-for-3 performance with a double and two RBIs. Other top Berwick offensive contributors were Nguyen, 1-for-3, three RBIs and a run; Williams, 1-for-3, a double and an RBI; Delatte, 2-for-2, an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs; and Lagrange, 1-for-1, an RBI and a run.

Berwick pitchers Williams, Sanford and Hunter Seneca combined to throw a one-hitter.

Williams earned the win. In three innings, he surrendered one hit and fanned seven, while Sanford fanned one in an inning of work. Hunter Seneca hit a batter and fanned three in an inning on the mound.

CCHS wins district title

The Central Catholic Eagles won their fourth straight district title with a 5-4 victory against Vermilion Catholic in District 7-1A action on the road Tuesday.

The win also was the Eagles’ 32nd straight district win, dating back to 2016.

“I'd like to start off by congratulating our players, our fans and our school on our district championship,” Central Catholic Coach Tyler Jensen said. “Special shout out to our seniors who have won 4 straight district championships. It's always a goal we have at the beginning of the year to win the district. I'm proud of our players for the way they competed and found a way to win a tight game.

“We are starting to play better baseball, and naturally our goal is to be playing our best at the end of the season,” Jensen added. “I hope we continue to get better every day, whether it be at practice or in a game, so that we can put our best foot forward once we get to the postseason."

In Tuesday’s victory, Central Catholic scored a run in the first and three in the third for a 4-0 lead.

Vermilion Catholic scored one in the bottom of the fourth, and after Central Catholic took a 5-1 lead in the top of the sixth, Vermilion Catholic scored two in the bottom of the frame and added one in the bottom of the seventh.

Luke Barbier earned the win for Central Catholic. In seven innings, he surrendered four runs (two earned) on seven hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Barbier led the Eagles’ offense with a 1-for-3 performance with a home run, an RBI and a run. Other top Central Catholic offensive contributors were Bryce Grizzaffi, 1-for-1 with a double, an RBI and a run; Hunter Daigle, 2-for-4, a run; Carter Williams, 1-for-3, an RBI; and Nathan Hebb, an RBI.

North Vermilion

edges Patterson

The North Vermilion Patriots edged Patterson 1-0 in District 8-3A action at Patterson Tuesday.

North Vermilion scored the game’s lone run in the top of the first inning.

Reid Perkins suffered the loss. In seven innings, he surrendered one earned run on five hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.

Amarea Christopher was 1-for-2 for Patterson, while Joseph Larson was 1-for-3.

MCHS falls to Ellender

The Morgan City Tigers fell to Ellender 3-1 on the road in District 7-4A action Tuesday.

Ellender broke a 1-all tie with two runs in the fifth for the eventual final.

Early on, Ellender scored a run in the second and Morgan City plated a run in the top of the third to tie the game.

William LaRocca led the Tigers with a 1-for-2 performance with an RBI and a stolen base

Chris Pitre suffered the loss. In 4.2 innings, he surrendered three runs (two earned) on three hits with one walk, four hit batters and nine strikeouts.

Logan Metrejean pitched 1.1 innings of relief and surrendered just a hit.