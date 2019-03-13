Berwick Panthers place sixth at indoor state track and field meet

Berwick High School placed sixth in team scoring in Division II at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field State Meet at LSU Feb. 16. The Panthers won state in the 4x200-meter relay, and Matthew Legendre was runner-up in the shot put. Above, on the first row is Alvin Jones, left, and Josh Jones. On the second row are Donte Short, Keyon Singleton and Legendre. (The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute)