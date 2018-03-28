Area teams' bowling seasons end at upset-filled bi-regional

In a bracket dominated by upsets, Morgan City’s and Berwick’s boys teams were no exception at the state’s western bi-regional Monday at Holiday Lanes in Bossier City.

While the upsets benefitted local teams both positively and negatively, ultimately, Morgan City and Berwick were eliminated from postseason contention.

The Central Catholic Lady Eagles fell on the girls’ side, too, ending their season.

Morgan City, which entered bi-regionals as the No. 1 seed with a 13-0 record, an received a first-round bye, was upset in its first match, and ultimately, only match of the day, by a narrow 14.5-12.5 margin. It was Central Lafourche’s second upset of the day after knocking off No. 8 seed Loyola Prep in the first-round game. Central Lafourche won the 3:30 p.m. contest against E.D. White to advance to the state’s Final Four next week.

While Morgan City won the first two games of its match against Central Lafourche, leading 7-1 after game 1 and 11.5-4.5 after the second contest, the Tigers won just one game out of six in the third match and fell via the three bonus points awarded for total pins as Central Lafourche knocked down 3,349 to Morgan City’s 3,255 pins.

The two upsets were among seven that occurred in 11 matches at the state’s western bi-regionals Monday. Out of 13 seeds, the top five seed were eliminated, with No. 6 H.L. Bourgeois representing the regional as the highest seed at the state’s final Four.

Berwick also had a hand in those upsets. The Panthers, seeded No. 10 at bi-regionals, knocked off No. 7 Teurlings Catholic, 16-11, before upsetting No. 2 Barbe, 21-6. Barbe had received a first-round bye.

The Panthers’ season came to an end one game short of the Final Four as Berwick dropped its next game to No. 6 H.L. Bourgeois, 24.5-2.5. H.L. Bourgeois had advanced to face Berwick after knocking off No. 3 Parkway, 23-4.

On the girls’ side, No. 7 Central Catholic knocked off No. 10 Benton, 15-12, in first-round action before falling to No. 2 Holy Savior Menard, 20-7, in second-round play. No. 3 Terrebonne then upset Holy Savior Menard, 21-6, to advance to the state’s Final Four.

Against Benton, Emily Price led Central Catholic with a 463 series (172, 153), while Ashley Daigle added a 408 series.

Against Menard, Price led Central Catholic with a 420 series, while Daigle had a 404 series.