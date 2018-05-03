LeBlanc overcomes injuries to continue football career at ULL

Former Central Catholic standout Cooper LeBlanc signed a preferred walk-on offer to play college football at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Wednesday at Central Catholic. On hand for the occasion were, seated from left, Greg Hamer Sr. and Brenda Hamer, grandparents; LeBlanc; and Valerie LeBlanc and Jay LeBlanc, parents. Standing, from left, are Greg Hamer Jr., Hugh Hamer, Central Catholic football coach Tommy Minton, Tracie Hover, Garret LeBlanc, Conner LeBlanc, Barrett Hover and John B. Hover. (The Daily Review/Corwin Murray)