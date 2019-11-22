Colonels repeat as Southland Conference Champs

Nicholls State University senior football players Garret LeBlanc, left, and Stefano Guarisco, right, stand with Nicholls coach Tim Rebowe following the Colonels' 28-27 victory against Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond Thursday. With the win, Nicholls clinched its second-straight Southland Conference title and will advance to the postseason for the third straight season. LeBlanc and Guarisco are Central Catholic graduates. (Submitted Photo/Valerie LeBlanc)