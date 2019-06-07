Berwick alum Jones finishes 18th nationally in long jump at NCAAs

LSU freshman Kenan Jones finished in 18thplace in the long jump Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Jones, the lone freshman competitor, leaped 24 feet, 9 inches.

He was one of three Tiger competitors in the meet, along with sophomore JuVaughn Harrison and junior Rayvon Grey.

Harrison won the national title with a personal best of 26 feet, 11 inches. Grey finished in 21st place with a leap of 24 feet, 2.5 inches.