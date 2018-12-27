WILLIAM JOSEPH BRASHEAR

Thu, 12/27/2018 - 10:20am

William Joseph Brashear, 93, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Mt. Era Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial with full military honors will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Idela G. Brashear of Morgan City; a son, Alton Brashear of Morgan City; three daughters, Suzette Brashear of Lafayette, and Ora Garner and Mary Collins, both of Morgan City; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, two daughters, three grandchildren and a brother.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

