Wheel House for Oct. 2

HUMANE SOCIETY

Of Louisiana co-hosting a community meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Bayou Vista Branch Library, 1325 Belleview St., with Braylin’s Pet Haven, a local humane organization. Meeting will address animal neglect and pet overpopulation issues in St. Mary Parish. Free and public invited. For info call the Humane Society, 901-268-4432 or email info@humanela.org.

FEEDING PROGRAM

For needy and senior citizens at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, at noon Saturday, Oct. 6. For info call 985-384-6800.

RUMMAGE SALE

Hosted by Catholic Daughters of the Americas St. Catherine of Ciena Court 2735 from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at storage building of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1011 First St., Patterson. Held rain or shine.

MT. PILGRIM

Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City, celebrating its 153-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. Guest minister the Rev. Howard Smith, Residents Baptist Church, Houma and Third Zion Baptist Church, Raceland. Public invited.