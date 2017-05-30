Wheel House for May 30

Tue, 05/30/2017

THRIFT STORE
At 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, has a 50 cents sale on infants and children’s clothing and shoes 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 31-June 1. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church charities.

SUMMER REC
Patterson Community Center, 204 Park St., Annual Summer Recreation Program registration 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, June 9. Cost: $50 per child. Open to ages 6-16. Program begins Monday, June 12, and ends Friday, July 21. Includes tutoring, breakfast, lunch and snacks, arts and crafts, mentoring and sports. For info call Sylvia Fields or Carrie Johnson, 985-395-4422.

