Wheel House for April 2

EPHESIAN BAPTIST

Church, 527 Bowman St., Morgan City, celebrating its 64th anniversary and the 34th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Ezekiel Simmons III, at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, April 7, Public invited.

PILGRIMAGE

St. Joseph Church, 1011 First St., Patterson, Spring Pilgrimage to the Mississippi River Road area on Saturday, May 11. Includes visits to the National Hansen’s Dis-ease Museum in Carville and area churches. Cost: $95, covers transportation, guided tours and supper. Registration deadline April 8. For info call Angela, 985-759-3154.

SENIOR DINNERS

Sponsored by St. Mary Parish Council and St. Mary Community Action Agency at 11 a.m. Tues-day, April 9, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, Chennault Street, Morgan City. Door prizes and bingo at 10 a.m. for early birds. For info call Carla Dartez or Ruth Naverre, 985-384-7446.

BERWICK

Housing Authority taking applications for all units from 8:15-11 a.m. and 1:15-3 p.m. Thursday, April 11 and 18. Must bring birth certificates and Social Security cards for all members of the household, picture ID for all members over 18 and current proof of income. For info call 985-385-1546.