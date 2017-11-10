Veterans Day remembrance

Irvin Loupe Jr. submitted the January 1945 photo, top, of his father, Irvin Loupe Sr. of Morgan City, far right, and his grandfather, Leo Loupe, to his right. Also pictured are Roland Ghirardi of Morgan City, center, and, to his right, Ghirardi’s father, P.B. Ghirardi. The man at far left is unidentified. Leo Loupe and P.B. Ghirardi traveled by train to San Diego to visit their sons before they left for the Pacific in World War II. Bottom photo: Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan, Patterson Junior High Vice Principal Tara Fabre, and Principal Mark Spradling (back row) with members of the Patterson Garden Club and local veterans from American Legion Post 242 and 589, VFW Post 4222, and Marine Corps League during the PJHS Blue Star Marker Memorial Service held Nov. 3.