St. Martin native joins Bloomberg campaign

A St. Martin Parish native has been named to the Louisiana campaign staff of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Micah Cormier has been named communications director for Bloomberg in Louisiana, where the presidential primary is slated for April 4.

Cormier has a decade of experience in Louisiana government service and political campaigns. He most recently served as Executive director of communications and technology for St. Charles Parish Government, where he acted as public information officer and chief Spokesperson.

Before his time in St. Charles, he was press secretary and special assistant to Gov. John Bel Edwards. He has managed and worked on several Louisiana campaigns and worked in several state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Veteran political operative Richard Carbo will lead the campaign’s efforts in Louisiana as state director. Carbo founded Carbo Consulting and recently managed Governor John Bel Edwards’ successful 2019 reelection campaign. Ryan Berni, president of Berni Consulting and former deputy mayor of external affairs for New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, will serve as senior adviser for southern states.

Senior staff members include:

—Bill Rouselle, senior adviser

—Telley Savalas Madina, organizing director

—Kia Bickham, political director

—Tyler Walker, digital director

—Emilie Tenenbaum, operations director